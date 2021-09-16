"If I had a Mt. Rushmore for professional wrestling, CM Punk is on that list"- Top AEW star wants to face former WWE Champion

CM Punk being in AEW has made the company more attractive than it already was. Several people have expressed their desire to work with the Second City Saint, and one of them is the recent AEW signee, Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy joined AEW at All Out and went one-on-one against Frankie Kazarian in his in-ring debut on this week's Dynamite. However, the former NXT Champion's dream match remains CM Punk, as he told TV Insider.

"I’ve said for years now that if I had a Mt. Rushmore for professional wrestling, CM Punk is on that list. CM Punk is a guy who captivated me with his promos and helped me discover there was other wrestling outside WWE. He was a guy who got me into top promotions and all the independents. He is a guy I would love to go toe-to-toe with not only in the ring but on the microphone," said Adam Cole.

Apart from CM Punk, Adam Cole wants to face another popular AEW star

The first person Adam Cole attacked after making his AEW debut was Jungle Boy. The NXT Triple Crown Champion feels there is a lot both of them have in common and could have a "money match" together in AEW.

"Number one is Jungle Boy. I see a lot of myself in him in a lot of ways. I know people have compared the two of us before. I just think not only can I help him in some ways, but we can have some really good matches," Adam Cole said.

CM Punk and Jungle Boy are on two opposite ends of the AEW spectrum. While Punk is a world-renowned veteran with an enviable catalog of classics, Jungle Boy is an AEW homegrown talent with a very bright future ahead of him.

What's certain is that whenever AEW decides to book the matches, the fans will be the true winners.

