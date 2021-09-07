"He is an incredibly talented young man" - Adam Cole names AEW stars he wants to face in the future

Following his AEW debut at All Out, Adam Cole is already excited to lock up with some of the top stars in the promotion. He stated that Jungle Boy was the first on his list before he continued to name other possible AEW targets.

Cole's debut at All Out was one of the most shocking moments of the weekend. His first offense in AEW came against Jungle Boy after he connected with a crushing super kick on the 24-year old. In doing so, Cole re-joined The Elite after they parted ways several years ago.

Speaking on the All Out Post-Show Media Scrum, Adam Cole revealed who he wants to face in AEW, and Jungle Boy was first on his list.

"There are definitely some people I'm looking forward to stepping into the ring with," said Cole. "Number one is the gentleman that I kicked tonight and that’s Jungle Boy. He is an incredibly talented young man with a huge future and a guy I would love to kick in the face again."

"But, oh my gosh, Darby Allin, MJF, CM Punk, Christian Cage," Cole added. "So many different options, so many different choices. Really, I can't think of anyone on this roster who I wouldn't look forward to facing, except for The Elite." [h/t Fightful]

Cole has already made his presence felt in AEW, and he is likely to be featured on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. With a stacked roster, AEW seems to be heading into its next major show: AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, with a lot of momentum.

Adam Cole wasn't the only surprise AEW had in store for the closing segment of All Out

After Cole attacked Jungle Boy, The Super Elite stood tall at the NOW Arena in Chicago. But this triumphant moment that wasn't the end of All Out, as just moments later, Bryan Danielson walked out to a huge ovation from the fans in attendance.

Danielson closed the show and cut a promo after All Out went off the air. He that though he loved working in WWE, he still wanted to come to AEW. He further thanked the fans and the talent who have been in AEW from the start.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

With Danielson and Cole officially All Elite, what do you think is next for AEW? Do you think either one could become AEW World Champion one day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

