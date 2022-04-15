"It has to happen"- Former WWE Superstar wants massive dream match against CM Punk in AEW

Adam Cole recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with CM Punk in AEW. The Second City Saint has become practically every wrestler's bucket list opponent since returning to pro wrestling in AEW last year.

Punk has been lauded as one of the best in-ring storytellers throughout his illustrious career. His recent feud with MJF, which saw the two men engage in a heated war of words countless times, was reminiscent of his anti-authority persona in WWE.

Adam Cole recently explained how CM Punk influenced his career. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cole revealed that Punk had inspired him to enhance his promo ability.

"It hasn't happened yet, but CM Punk is my huge one [Dream Opponent]," Cole said. "Because again, I've made it very clear that for me personally, he was one of the most impactful professional wrestlers as far as inspiration goes. I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor and again watching his promos and going, I really, really wana focus on getting good on the microphone because of listening to him talk, and then I thought, okay, he retired, it's just it's never gonna happen. Now the fact that it's a possibility, I mean, I can't get it out of my head. I know that someday it just it has to happen." [15:49-16:24]

Cole added that if he and Punk were to collide, he hopes their match headlines the pay-per-view:

"I hope so. I really really hope so [On main eventing pay-per-view with CM Punk]

You can check out the entire interview below:

CM Punk vs. Adam Cole is closer to happening than its ever been

Since overcoming his greatest adversary in MJF at Revolution 2022, The Straight Edge Superstar has set his sights on winning the coveted AEW World Championship.

Meanwhile, Adam Cole is all set to challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the world title in a Texas Deathmatch. The rematch between the two foes will go down on the upcoming live edition of Rampage in Texas.

Should The Panama City Playboy dethrone The Cowboy, it would open the gateway for the former's match against Punk, possibly at Double or Nothing this year.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Fightful for the YouTube Video)

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Which match would you like to see main event Double or Nothing 2022? CM Punk vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship 2 votes so far