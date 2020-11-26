Adam 'Hangman' Page offered position in faction on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was opened by a match between Adam 'Hangman' Page and John Silver of The Dark Order. Hangman Page has not been in the best form for quite a while during the last few weeks of his AEW career.

The match saw John Silver and Hangman Page both give it their all, but in the end, it was Page who came away with the win. After the match, The Dark Order came down to the ring, but instead of attacking Hangman, they had an offer for him.

Hangman Page offered position in The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page was addressed by Evil Uno, who talked to Hangman about his time in the company and offered him friendship and a place in The Dark Order.

"I understand. We are not here to jump you, I know we have done so in the past. I have immense regrets for some of the things we have done, but I also know you have many regrets of your own. In fact, Adam, when I look at you I see one of the individuals who was a part of one of the most popular groups ever. But I also see an individual who no matter how many times he tried to leave, no matter how many times he tried to escape, the group would not let him go. If that's not a cult, I don't know what is. Adam, I know you have a lot on your mind, and I know you don't have a lot of people to rely on, but my friends and I are here for you. You know where we are. You know where to find us."

After falling out with The Elite and then his tag team partner Kenny Omega, Hangman Page spent some time trying to get back with Omega to form a tag team. However, Omega had clearly moved on.

In the end, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega both battled in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship title eliminator tournament, where they both managed to reach the final. Hangman Page battled with Omega in the final of the tournament at AEW: Full Gear, but in the end it was Omega who came away with the win.