Adam Page responds to thread on AEW storyline

Hangman Adam Page has been one of AEW's most beloved faces from day one. Fans have been wanting to see him lift the AEW World Championship and it might be the right time for AEW to pull the trigger.

One fan on Twitter tweeted out an incredibly detailed thread explaining the history between Page and The Elite, particularly Kenny Omega and Young Bucks, from New Japan, their deterioration over time in AEW and why Page might be in line for a huge push.

So, for the non (or lapsed) wrestling fans, I'm going to explain why this guy is at the centre of the greatest, most agonising, most wholesome pro-wrestling story in years. And it's a story that's about to hit the home stretch. pic.twitter.com/8RMOYMKXJr — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) July 4, 2021

The fan obviously put in a lot of effort and time to deconstruct and present the story as well as he did. However, Adam Page had some negative comments on the thread. He tweeted:

Don't you hate it when some a**hole editorializes your life like youre some kind of circus act

This is likely to be a work, as the thread has only increased Page's popularity and put more emphasis on his storyline struggles.

Dark Order issue challenge on AEW Dynamite

Omega and Page

The Dark Order confronted AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. Omega dismissed them as non-threats to which they responded they have someone else who's a threat, referring to Adam Page. Page wasn't too happy about it backstage, but the Dark Order assured him of his abilities and their support.

The Dark Order giving Adam Page the pep talk and support he needs to challenge Kenny Omega is perfectly timed as AEW gets ready to hit the road again. pic.twitter.com/p87WY99n2y — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) July 3, 2021

With the AEW Championship at stake, the eventual match between Kenny Omega and Adam Page could end up being a defining match for AEW.

