"ADHD rich kid gone wild" - Former WWE star goes off at AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A former WWE star has lashed out at Tony Khan for opting to showcase the backstage footage from All In 2023 on last week's AEW Dynamite. EC3 didn't hold back and criticized Khan for not focusing on the current storylines in the company.

CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage altercation from All In 2023 was one of the most discussed wrestling incidents last year. It came back into the limelight after Punk spoke about it frankly on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, following which, in an act that many believe was of retaliation, AEW chose to air the footage of the fight.

As expected, it has garnered varied reactions from the wrestling industry. EC3 hasn't been too impressed by this and he made his thoughts clear on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. The former WWE star mentioned that Tony Khan should focus on promoting AEW's storylines ahead of Dynasty 2024 rather than employing cheap tactics to generate bigger viewership.

"Even if you pulled in a million, what are you gonna do with it if you can't deliver a quality product? We should be talking about this. We should be talking about Swerve [Strickland] challenging Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson facing Will Ospreay. We should be hyped about some amazing who do what they do best - pro wrestling! But instead, we are talking about a fever dream of an ADHD rich kid gone wild," said EC3. (7:37 - 8:05)

Booker T thinks AEW might have driven many fans away

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained that many CM Punk fans who might still be watching AEW wouldn't be happy after his footage from All In 2023 was released. The WWE Hall of Famer felt the move could backfire and drive away many viewers who admire Punk.

"No matter what, it's not gonna endear those Punk fans to still watch AEW — to stick around and wanna be a part of that thing. It's gonna run those Punk fans off more than it's gonna keep them around. Just talking about CM Punk from that side over there is a bad look for those guys, cause I would imagine there's still a lot of CM Punk fans that still watch that show and go support it."

It remains to be seen if Dynamite can maintain the viewership it had achieved last week, thanks to fans tuning in to catch the footage from All In.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive video below.

