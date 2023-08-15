Adult film star has started her pro wrestling training with AEW's Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal is a wrestling veteran who is currently signed with AEW. The former ROH World Champion is engaged in a feud with FTR.

While that's one of the things that is going on, Jay Lethal is also training someone. The person he's helping train is none other than Alexis Fawx, an adult film star who's acted in projects like My Stepson is Evil.

A video was put up on Twitter that showed him looking on as Alexis Fawx went through some wrestling techniques with another young wrestler. In the video, it seemed that Alexis is pretty comfortable taking bumps inside the ring.

The wrestling fraternity has women from all walks of life joining the industry and some have had fantastic runs. Both AEW and WWE have a highly skilled roster of women wrestlers. It remains to be seen whether we'll see Alexis take on wrestling as a career or not.

Lethal began his career back in 2001. He made his ROH debut in 2003 and departed from the franchise in 2005, but not before having a dominant streak as Samoa Joe's protege. He was also on the TNA roster for a number of years before he returned to ROH in 2011 and was part of various feuds until 2014.

Ric Flair congratulated Jay Lethal for joining AEW

Jay Lethal joined AEW back in 2021 at the Full Gear pay-per-view. He entered the arena to thrilled fans. His appearance brought joy to not only the audience but also his mentor and friend Ric Flair.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair promptly tweeted following Lethal's appearance in AEW.

"Congrats To My Brother @TheLethalJay, But You Can Never Beat Me At The WOOOOO!"

