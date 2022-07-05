"This is something that I've been dealing with" - AEW star Kyle O'Reilly opens up on his current injury situation

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly recently shared an update on his ongoing injury situation and revealed that he doesn't know the full extent of it right now.

O'Reilly last wrestled on the June 8 episode of Dynamite, where he faced Jon Moxley in a bout where the winner would advance to the interim world title match at Forbidden Door. Since then, he hasn't wrestled due to an undisclosed injury and got pulled from the pay-per-view.

Speaking on This is VANCOLOUR, O'Reilly said that in his 17-year wrestling career, nothing serious has happened to him, though he has gotten hurt many times before.

The Undisputed Elite member disclosed that he has been banged up over the last few years, and it's been especially problematic in recent weeks. He also admitted that he still doesn't know the full details surrounding it.

“So this is something that I’ve been dealing with. It’s a nagging thing that I’ve been dealing with, specifically, pretty bad for the last five years. And the last few weeks of wrestling for me on AEW, I’ve been really banged up and just didn’t know the extent of it until now. And I still don’t know all the information so I don’t want to disclose exactly what’s happening with me," O'Reilly said. [H/T WrestleZone]

O'Reilly added he needed more information regarding his status and that he might get it this week, particularly regarding the recovery details. He ended by saying he would use the potential time off to remotivate himself to come back stronger.

Kyle O'Reilly's teammates in AEW were also dealing with different injuries

Aside from Kyle O'Reilly, his Undisputed Elite teammates Bobby Fish and Adam Cole also suffered various injuries.

After Forbidden Door, Cole reportedly had a "very serious" concussion, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Prior to that, The Panama City Playboy sustained a labrum injury that he had been working through.

Fish, meanwhile, suffered a kayfabe injury in his match against Darby Allin on the June 17 episode of Rampage. The reDRagon member's ankle got wedged in a steel chair, and Allin smashed it with the Coffin Drop.

As of now, there is no clear indication on when the Undisputed Elite members will return to action. Time will tell when the trio will return to AEW television and if their injuries will quickly heal.

