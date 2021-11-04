"It's so stressful"- AEW star Adam Cole on working with WWE superstar during iconic feud

Adam Cole said that his iconic rivalry with Johnny Gargano in NXT was a stressful one because of the pressure to outdo the last match.

Speaking to #DORK podcast The Panama City Playboy spoke about the expectations he bore on his shoulders during one of the most iconic and best rivalries in NXT history.

"It's so stressful, specifically with a guy like Johnny because me and Johnny Gargano are really close. I just talked to him today. He's a great friend of mine. We only wrestled one time prior to our first one in Brooklyn and it was in 2010 in EVOLVE. Eight or nine years had gone by and we had been saying, 'it'd be really cool if we ever wrestled in a feature match on NXT.' We had the first one, people really enjoyed it and there were a lot of eyes on it because it was WrestleMania weekend. Going into the second one, incredibly stressful going, 'how in the world are we going to top this one?" (h/t: Fightful Select)

Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano wrestled a trilogy of matches in 2019, all of them for the NXT Championship. The first was a 2 out of 3 falls match that was won by Johnny Wrestling. The subsequent two matches saw Adam Cole emerge victorious.

All three matches took place at different NXT Takeover pay-per-views and both men tore the house down. Somehow, neither man let the standards drop despite the match quality being high every time.

Adam Cole will face John Silver on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole is already a key member of the Super Elite. The faction's problems with the Dark Order engulfed the former NXT champion into the mix as Adam Cole will face John Silver at AEW Rampage.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds have been a thorn in Adam Cole's side both in the ring and on BTE. The former Undisputed Era leader was renamed Budge by John Silver, much to his annoyance.

At last week's AEW Dynamite, the Dark Order defeated the Super Elite, plantng the seeds for this one-on-one match on AEW Rampage.

