AEW adds Hangman Page vs. John Silver to Dynamite this week

With the special edition of AEW Dynamite titled "Winter is Coming" coming next week on December 2nd, it seems like the company is really stacking the go-home edition of Dynamite.

Earlier this afternoon, AEW announced on social media that "Hangman" Adam Page, who hasn't been in action since losing to Kenny Omega at Full Gear, will face popular Dark Order member, John Silver. He also came up short at Full Gear in a great match against Orange Cassidy.

Both men were last seen together on a recent episode of Being the Elite, when Hangman Page joined Silver and the Dark Order in a "F*** Hangman" chant. It's clear that both men really need a win here. In a company where wins and losses matter, this match definitely comes across as a "must-see" matchup.

AEW building momentum going into their "Winter is Coming" special of Dynamite on December 2nd

On top of the addition of Hangman vs. Silver, this is the announced card for the November 25th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The newest member of Team Taz, Will Hobbs will be in action

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle vs. Butcher and the Blade

Hikaru Shida defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay of the Dark Order

On top of what has already been announced, it's certain that several matches for the "Winter is Coming" Dynamite special are still to be confirmed. Whatever is announced will go along with Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night at 8 PM EST on TNT.