AEW airing unseen footage from CM Punk-Jack Perry's All In incident will be "horrible" for one reason, says veteran

A former WWE veteran claims that AEW's idea to air the unseen footage of the alleged altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry from the 'All In 2023' event on Dynamite this week is a bad idea.

It was recently announced that the AEW EVPs, Matthew, and Nicholas Jackson will present the unseen backstage footage from 'All In 2023' where CM Punk had an altercation with Jack Perry. It is also seen as a rebuttal by Tony Khan after Punk perhaps buried his company in a recent explosive interview. A former WWE veteran, Matt Morgan claims that airing the unseen footage on TV is a horrible idea and explains why.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast recently, Morgan stated the following:

"Like what would that say? Like that's the biggest rating because they air this footage. What does that say about them? That's horrible and just like that wouldn't look good, that would not look good if they get a number out of that. If they get a number out of that, that's gonna look horrible that a guy from a different company, he's top star from the other brand and not your brand punked out one of your talents that they're paying money to you to be a star."

Matt Morgan is not sure who will benefit from the release of the footage:

"And the world of pro wrestling is supposed to be tough 'cause all pro wrestlers are supposed to be somewhat tough right? [...] So my point is I don't get who this helps but we haven't seen it so it's so hard to talk about. I wanna see it if there something in it that Punk did not share with us." [57:55-58:55]

CM Punk appeared on WrestleMania 40 Night 2

Although CM Punk is currently dealing with a tricep injury and was unable to compete at WrestleMania 40, he joined the commentary team during the World Heavyweight title match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

After Drew won the World title he mocked Punk and got taken out by him. After Punk assaulted Drew, Damian Priest came out and cashed in the Money in the bank on McIntyre and stole the title away from him.

Well, the feud between the Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior just took a new interesting turn. Only time will tell when Punk returns to action and wrestles McIntyre.

