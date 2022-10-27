AEW airs a cryptic video package on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to tease their future on Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his friends The Young Bucks have not been seen in the promotion for several months. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a cryptic video package played that left the future of The Elite in question.

Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, CM Punk and Ace Steel have all been suspended from the promotion after their altercation backstage following Punk's rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Since then, none of them have been seen or mentioned by Tony Khan or All Elite Wrestling.

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package was played featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The video had Kenny starting to talk, but his voice faded as he was erased from the screen. The same thing happened when one of The Bucks was talking and they faded away as well.

The video came to an end with the AEW logo fading away as well.

The video could mean several things and has left the fans puzzled as well. This could mean that Tony Khan is trying to erase the memory of The Elite or that AEW wouldn't exist without the trio. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions could even be repackaged following their return.

What does this video truly mean? Only time will tell.

What do you think the video package means? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

