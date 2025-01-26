AEW airs cryptic vignette to officially tease the blockbuster return of major star 

Moments ago on AEW Collision, a cryptic vignette aired, hinting at the return of an undefeated star. This would be their first mention since October last year.

Hologram has been one of those on the roster who has had an impressive debut year, as he remains undefeated. The luchador made his pay-per-view debut three months ago at WrestleDream as he faced off against The Beast Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match.

He reportedly sustained a major injury during the aforementioned match, which forced him to go on a hiatus to recover. AEW wrote him off TV by showing him being laid out by La Faccion Ingobernable who he was feuding with at the time.

Tonight on Collision, a vignette hinting at Hologram's return was shown. This was done similarly to the ones that hinted at his debut, with lines of coding shown on screen and one that once more read "holo.grm".

See the short teaser below.

There are no details yet on what's next for the luchador once he makes his return to AEW. Seeing as he had great momentum before his hiatus, it may now be time for him to go after bigger stars on the roster or chase championship gold.

