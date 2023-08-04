AEW allegedly still facing "significant behind-the-scenes issues" between The Elite and CM Punk

CM Punk’s journey in AEW has been nothing short of great but has been marred with a lot of controversy. After winning the AEW World title for the second time by beating Jon Moxley at last year’s All Out event, Punk took shots at The Elite for spreading rumors about him.

After the press conference a lot of reports claimed that a legitimate fight broke out backstage between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite which led to all the names involved in the brawl being suspended.

With news breaking out recently that The Elite have signed new long term contracts with Tony Khan's company, a lot of people have been wondering if all is well between Punk and them. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is not the case and that Tony Khan has a lot of juggling to do to keep his star names happy.

Meltzer reported:

“Even with the signing, there do remain significant behind-the-scenes issues that haven’t been settled, between them and CM Punk, which keeps Khan having to do a balancing act.” [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

The Elite sign long term AEW contracts

Tony Khan breathed a sigh of relief as The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks) signed multi-year deals with the company. The news will come as a breath of fresh air for TK as there were a lot of rumors swirling around that WWE were interested in signing them, especially Kenny Omega.

Regarding the signings, an elated Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated:

“The Elite have been so important to the launch, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion. Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

With the future of his top names now secure, Tony Khan can fully focus on the All In event that is scheduled to take place at London this month.

