AEW didn't allow popular star to wrestle singles matches due to "anger issue and violence tendency"

AEW recently welcomed one of their homegrown stars back to their roster, but the recent returnee has admitted he wasn't allowed to work by himself the first time around due to his "anger issues."

The star in question is Stu Grayson, one of the original members of The Dark Order who re-joined AEW following the March 15 edition of Dynamite, which took place in his home country of Canada.

Grayson will go one-on-one with Jon Moxley on the upcoming March 22 edition of Dynamite in Stu's first-ever singles match on national TV. But why wasn't he allowed to wrestle alone before? The Dark Order member took to Twitter to explain why.

"Next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, I have my very first singles Match on TV ever. I wasn't allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn't around me, something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendancy. Now the leash is off," tweeted @stu_dos.

Stu Grayson @stu_dos Next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, I have my very first singles Match on TV ever. I wasn't allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn't around me, something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendency.

Now the leash is off. Next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, I have my very first singles Match on TV ever. I wasn't allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn't around me, something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendency.Now the leash is off. https://t.co/G1sDmLOSQx

Elsewhere on this March 22 edition of Dynamite, The Gunns will defend their Tag Team Championships against Top Flight, Toni Storm will take on Skye Blue, and Kenny Omega will take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a first-time-ever dream match.

Stu Grayson did have some singles matches on AEW Dark

The match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite this week won't be the first time that Stu Grayson has wrestled by himself in All Elite Wrestling. While he's only ever competed in tag team matches on shows like Dynamite and Rampage, Stu has a 3-1 record on Dark.

Grayson picked up wins over the likes of JD Drake, Serpentico, and Lee Johnson in 2020 and 2021, with his only loss in singles action coming against Christopher Daniels on the March 17, 2020, edition of Dark.

Stu's last recorded singles victory, according to the database on cagematch.net, came on February 4, 2023, against Mathis Myre in a match for the ASDLL promotion in Canada.

Do you want to see Stu Grayson in more singles matches? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes