AEW announce the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

Hours before AEW Dynamite in Brodie Lee's hometown, All Elite Wrestling announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation.

The announcement was made through a press release from the non-profit organization itself and a Twitter page was created as well.

Learn more - The family & friends of Jon Huber announce the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The Foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career due to family obligations.Learn more - jonhuberlegacyfoundation.org The family & friends of Jon Huber announce the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The Foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career due to family obligations.

The aim of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation is to assist those people in pursuing their creative dreams who are unable to do the same due to family obligations.

The press release stated the following:

ROCHESTER, NY, September 29 – On the same day All Elite Wrestling (AEW) makes its debut in Jon Huber’s hometown of Rochester, NY, his family and friends are announcing the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation.

The Foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations.

“Jon almost gave up on his dream of wrestling because of his family,” said Amanda Huber, “But he got the call to move up to WWE while we were in the hospital with our first child. I can’t think of a better way of honoring his commitment to family and his career than to help other people who are facing the same dilemma.”

Beginning in 2022, the Foundation will select a group of creative individuals to support with resources, connections, practical skills, and direct funding. The cohort will meet throughout the year to learn from experts in areas including business planning, artist management, public relations, brand management, finances, and IP law. These skills and connections will help them provide for their families while also helping them pursue their dreams.

“Many artists and wrestlers are never taught how to manage their finances, investments, and assets in a way to make sure their family is secure,” said Chris Huber, “Like our father, Jon always wanted to make sure he was making decisions that were the right decision not only for his career, but also for his family.”

The foundation will announce its first application round in early 2022.

This week's AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to Mr. Brodie Lee

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy https://t.co/6Wb86Zn51C

Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) was one of the best people in AEW, not just inside the ring but as a human being. His tragic death impacted not only those in AEW but everybody in the wrestling industry.

AEW Dynamite will take place in Rochester this week, and Tony Khan announced that this week's broadcast will be in the former Luke Harper's memory. A 16-man tag team match was announced specifically for the show, with Hardy Family Office taking on the Dark Order and Orange Cassidy.

