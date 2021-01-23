AEW announces a huge 6-man main event for Beach Break

AEW has announced the main event for their Dynamite special, Beach Break, taking place in two weeks. The huge main event match is AEW Champion Kenny Omega teaming with IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, with the trio taking on Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix.

Two weeks ago on Dynamite, the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, teamed with Omega to defeat the Varsity Blondes and Danny Limelight. After the match, the former AEW Champion, Moxley, entered the ring wielding a barbed wire baseball bat. The odds were against him, and a three-on-one beatdown ensued. The Lucha Bros came out for the save resulting in a chaotic end to the show.

On this week's show, the feud continued when the former Bullet Club members took out Pentagon El Zero Meido with a steel chair attack backstage. The attack removed Pentagon from the match, meaning that the leader of the Death Triangle, PAC, will take his place in the huge six-man tag match to get revenge on Omega, Gallows and Anderson on February 3rd.

The match will be the third time The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega have teamed up recently, solidifying the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling cross-promotional relationship.

Kenny Omega became AEW Champion when he defeated Jon Moxely at Winter is Coming.

Kenny Omega won the AEW Championship in controversial fashion

The AEW and IMPACT angle started when Don Callis assisted Omega in defeating Moxley on December 2nd for the AEW Championship. After the match, Omega and Callis exited the building quickly before dropping the bombshell that they will explain their action on IMPACT Wrestling television.

Omega then appeared on IMPACT and rekindled his relationship with Gallows and Anderson, which resulted in all three appearing AEW and IMPACT shows.

Along with the Young Bucks, the trio was all part of NJPW's highly-successful faction, the Bullet Club, which wrestling fans have wanted to see come into fruition on American soil for years. Although not named as such, the "band" is back together and doing what they do best, reigning supreme and winning gold. Will they continue their winning streak against their toughest challenge thus far? You'll have to wait until AEW Beach Break to find out.

