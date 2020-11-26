AEW announces another Moxley/Omega contract signing tonight on Dynamite

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Last week on AEW Dynamite, the contract signing for the AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega didn't take place. Moxley was jumped backstage before he was able to put his name on the bottom line.

Clearly, AEW owner Tony Khan wants to get the contract signed and finalized ahead of the Dynamite special "Winter is Coming" next Wednesday night on December 2nd. So, the boss has ordered the contract to be signed tonight in just a few short hours on AEW Dynamite.

Will we find out who jumped Moxley last week? Or will that remain a mystery for at least another week? Make sure you tune in tonight to find out.

Will Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley be able to sign the contract tonight on AEW Dynamite?

Although next week isn't actually a pay-per-view, AEW is treating it as such by having a stacked go-home show tonight on Dynamite. Here is a lineup of everything currently announced for the show:

The return of FTR, who haven't been seen since AEW Full Gear 2020

The newest member of Team Taz, Will Hobbs will be in action

Top Flight will take on the Hybrid 2

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle vs. Butcher and the Blade

Hikaru Shida defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay of the Dark Order

"Hangman" Adam Page will go one-on-one with John Silver of the Dark Order

➡️ AEW Women's World Championship match@shidahikaru vs. @annajay___

➡️ Jericho & Hager vs. SCU

➡️ Pac & Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

& much more!

Don't forget that AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on TNT.