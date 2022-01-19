AEW announces blockbuster return of Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is back in AEW. The company's Twitter handle announced the former world champion's return for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley took a hiatus from wrestling altogether to enroll himself in an alcohol treatment program back in November 2021. He was set to square off against Orange Cassidy in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals.

A win would have earned him a match against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear, with the winner becoming the number one contender for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. However, the former Dean Ambrose decided to take time off instead and Miro took Moxley's spot in the tournament.

Prior to his hiatus, Jon Moxley was set to undergo a heel turn, based on rumors and his actions on AEW programming. He showed a more vicious side of himself, especially against Pres10 Vance and Wheeler Yuta. He bloodied the former and defeated both men in squash matches.

The former WWE Champion was one of the first major stars to jump ship to Tony Khan's promotion. Moxley remains very popular with fans and will certainly receive a hero's welcome.

GCW announced Jon Moxley's return a week before AEW

Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona several months back to win the GCW World Championship. However, due to his absence, the title hasn't been defended in a long time. That will change on January 23rd.

The former WWE Champion will face New York legend Homicide after the latter won the Do or Die Rumble at GCW Die 4 This. The match will be for the world title and will take place at The Wrld pay-per-view event at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

This will be Jon Moxley's second title defense since lifting the title in September last year. He defeated Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club in a brutal Deathmatch to retain his title. AEW's Joey Janela will also be in action when he squares off against former GCW world champion Matt Cardona.

Are you excited about Moxley's return? Sound off below!

