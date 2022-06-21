AEW announces brand new 'Quake by the lake' special coming this summer 

AEW have announced their return to Minneapolis in August for a special episode of Dynamite and Rampage tapings dubbed 'Quake by the Lake'.

The event will mark the first time the promotion returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota, since the Full Gear pay-per-view that witnessed Hangman Page dethrone Kenny Omega for the world title. Omega has been absent since, taking time off to rehabilitate some long-standing injuries.

You can check out the official announcement below:

All Elite Wrestling...will return to the Target Center in Minneapolis with its wildly popular shows, “AEW:Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” for a special THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE event on Wednesday, August 10. This will mark the Minneapolis debut of “AEW: Dynamite,” and the first time back in town since the“AEW: Rampage” show and FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in November 2021.

The Jacksonville promotion is fresh off last week's special edition of Dynamite: Road Rager. The night witnessed a Hair vs. Hair bout between Chris Jericho and Ortiz. The returning Sammy Guevara cost the LAX star the bout and his hair, turning heel and joining the Jericho Appreciation Society.

What happened the last time AEW was in Minneapolis?

As mentioned previously, the last time the All Elite promotion dropped by Minneapolis was 2021's Full Gear event in November. Aside from the main event coronation of Hangman Page, there were eight other matches on the card.

Two of the 'four pillars' clashed as MJF went against Darby Allin, with the former securing the win over the latter via his signature Dynamite Diamond Ring. The Lucha Brothers completed a successful tag title defense over FTR weeks after the Top Guys had dethroned them for their AAA tag titles.

Bryan Danielson defeated Miro, Jon Moxley's stand-in, to win an opportunity at the world title. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Adam Cole and the Young Bucks. Cody Rhodes and PAC defeated Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Britt Baker completed a women's title defense against Tay Conti before CM Punk outlasted Eddie Kingston in a gruelling grudge match. In the penultimate match, we saw Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle overcome American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

It remains to be seen what version of the promotion the 'Quake by the Lake' special will inherit, with the show's August date setting it in the aftermath of the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

