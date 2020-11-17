AEW announces contract signing between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for Dynamite

An already stacked edition of AEW Dyanmite on Wednesday night has just gotten bigger. The company has added the contract signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega for their upcoming title match on December 2nd.

Omega, who won the eliminator tournament final that concluded at AEW Full Gear against "Hangman" Adam Page, earned the right to challenge Moxley for the AEW Championship. This Wednesday on Dynamite, the match will be made official.

This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7c on @tntdrama, we’ll have the Official Contract Signing for the December 2nd #AEW World Championship match, Champion @JonMoxley v. #1 Contender @KennyOmegamanX



Join us at @dailysplace by getting your tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V7LsNeJOxN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship will headline Dynamite on December 2

Contract signings have been something AEW has done quite well since the launch of the company, and this one shouldn't be any different. Omega and Moxley should both bring it on the microphone to make a very memorable segment.

Moxley, with an impressive unbeaten singles record of 21-0 in 2020, will step into the ring with Omega, who also hasn't lost a singles match this year, with a record of 7-0. This match is pay-per-view worthy, but AEW is giving it to their fans for free on Dynamite on TNT.

The following are already scheduled for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday:

The Inner Circle parties in Las Vegas

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian w/ Miro and Penelope Ford

The returning PAC vs. The Blade w/ "The Family"

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match

Serena Deeb defends the NWA Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Tickets for #AEWDynamite are on sale NOW & start at $30.

All 11/18 AEW ticket purchasers will be eligible for an upcoming exclusive pre-sale opportunity for the 12/2 #AEWDynamite ft. Moxley/Omega for the World Title!



Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details. pic.twitter.com/vNMk7ycRwe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020

AEW Dynamite will air from Daily's Place this Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets are still available and start at $30 on AEWTIX.com, or tune in on TNT to see the action unfold.