AEW announces delays for New Orleans and New Mexico Dynamite tapings

With the current state of the world this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone, but earlier today AEW announced that their upcoming television tapings that were previously scheduled earlier this year away from Daily's Place have once again been delayed. There is no doubt that this decision came from AEW owner, Tony Khan.

The shows in question that have been delayed are the December 2 tapings in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the December 30 show in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

AEW delays future Dynamite tapings on the road

All Elite Wrestling made this announcement via a press release earlier today...

New Orleans

The AEW Dynamite show at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La., on December 2 has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the New Orleans show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the rescheduled show (date TBD) or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

Rio Rancho

The AEW Dynamite show scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., has been canceled. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the show will be issued a full refund within 30 days by their financial institution. Fans can also receive a refund at their point of sale.

AEW is grateful to the Rio Rancho Events Center and to fans for their patience and understanding. As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

Hopefully in due time, once the world returns to normal, companies like AEW and WWE will be able to tour around the world once again. But for now, it is probably best for everyone that they stay where they are. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on TNT.