AEW announces eliminator tournament to determine MJF's next challenger; 4-time champion from WWE declares participation

On the latest edition of Dynamite, it was announced that an eliminator tournament will determine the next challenger for MJF's AEW World Championship. One of the participants in the tournament is former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong.

The tournament will begin next week on the episode of Dynamite and will culminate in a match at the Grand Slam event on 20th September at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During this week's AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to an unexpected showdown in the ring. As Adam Cole addressed his recent title bout loss to MJF at All In, he was met with a surprising interruption by Roderick Strong.

The tension escalated as the four-time champion from WWE called out Cole for his friendship with MJF, seemingly at the expense of their history. In a surprising moment, Roderick Strong unveiled his decision to join the Grand Slam tournament. He expressed his determination to achieve what Cole couldn't do: seize the World Title from MJF.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as MJF's next challenger. Will Roderick Strong have the chance to dethrone him at the AEW Grand Slam in the Arthur Ashe Stadium? Only time will tell.

