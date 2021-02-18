AEW announces Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match; updated AEW Revolution card

If you thought Jon Moxley defeating Kenny Omega in a Lights Out match AEW Full Gea was crazy, you haven't seen anything yet.
After tonight's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Omega would defend his AEW World Championship against Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.
For those unfamiliar, this match will see C4 explosives rigged up to the barbed wire ropes. If things go according to plan, this would be the first time a match like this airs live on pay-per-view in the United States.
The wrestling promotion FMW popularized the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match during the 1990s in Japan. It featured legends like Terry Funk, Masahiro Chono, and the hardcore legend himself, Mick Foley.
AEW Revolution is looking stacked
If the main event wasn't enough to get you excited for AEW Revolution, the company announced more matches tonight on Dynamite to flesh out the pay-per-view on March 7.
The following matches are currently confirmed for AEW Revolution:
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a "Big Money" match
- AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight
- Six-Man Ladder Match for the #1 contendership of the AEW TNT Championship: Featuring Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Em, Scorpio Sky, and three more wrestlers to be announced
- AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her championship against the winner of the Eliminator Tournament
- The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Chris Jericho and MJF
- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will put the title on the line against Jon Moxley in an Explosive Barbed Wire Death Match
More matches are expected to be announced between now and March 7.
Are you excited to see AEW host an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.Published 18 Feb 2021, 09:39 IST