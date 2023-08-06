AEW announces first-time-ever blockbuster trios match for CMFTR

CM Punk and FTR are set to face a trio they have never gone up against next week on AEW Collision.

The House of Black's reign of dominance continued this week as they took on Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and Lee Johnson. With the Trios titles on the line, the challengers looked to derail the sinister faction's momentum. Under the House rules scenario, the House of Black let their opponents choose a stipulation. The challengers took full advantage of the condition, choosing to eject Julia Hart from ringside.

The match did not last long, as Malakai Black and his teammates dominated the fight. Despite their best efforts, Martin, Andretti, and Johnson were unable to stand up against the House of Black. Eventually, Lee Johnson was pinned to end the bout.

Afterward, a graphic on the screen saw CMFTR and House of Black being pitted against each other. The commentator announced that Tony Khan had set up the match for next week's Collision.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/Qo0UT9BpMa House Of Black vs CMFTR next week for the Trios Titles!!

Both teams undoubtedly have some of the best talents among their ranks today. While Malakai has wrestled alongside FTR in AEW, they have never gone up against each other.

Only time will tell whether the Second City Saint and the top guys are able to finally stop the House of Black or not.

Do you think CMFTR can become the new AEW Trios Champions next week on Collision? Sound off in the comments section below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here