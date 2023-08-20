AEW announces first-time-ever match for Miro at All Out

It seems Miro finally got something notable after his return, as his match against former AEW TNT champion has been made official for All Out next month.

Miro (fka Rusev) made his long-awaited return following a long hiatus, on the debut epsiode of AEW Collision. The reason for his absence was reported to be due to the company having no plans for him. Well, the inception of a new Saturday show has since opened the doors of opportunity for many stars certainly.

Ever since his return, The Redeemer has been decimating his opponents in the ring, in order to regain his lost momentum. Furthermore, it's fair to say that the former WWE United States champion has managed to solidify himself as a legitimate star once again with his performance.

Meanwhile, Miro also has an ongoing feud against Powerhouse Hobbs which was brought up after Hobbs' match this week on Collision as well. The Redeemer appeared on the Titantron to convey a message for Hobbs. Furthermore, their match has also been made official for the All Out PPV next month.

Moreover, this promises to be a power-packed encounter, as both the competitors involved are amongst some of the most hard-hitting individuals. It would also be interesting to see whether The Redeemer manages to prevail and capture lost momentum, earning him due rewards.

