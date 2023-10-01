AEW announces former UFC champion's massive debut against Claudio Castagnoli at WrestleDream 2023

AEW WrestleDream will feature a match for the ages when Claudio Castagnoli will take on former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

The match was announced during the latest episode of Collision and will take place on the pay-per-view's Zero Hour tomorrow. It will also mark Josh Barnett's AEW debut and will undoubtedly excite the fans for a once-in-a-lifetime showdown.

AEW's Twitter page hyped up the contest by referring to Barnett as the late Antonio Inoki's pupil.

“Antonio Inoki’s prized pupil Josh Barnett, The Warmaster, challenges former #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli TOMORROW NIGHT at #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour at 7pm ET/4pm PT!”

For Claudio Castagnoli, this will be a huge feather in the cap of his illustrious pro wrestling career. After losing his Ring of Honor World Title to Eddie Kingston last week, there was a fear among fans that he would be lost in the shuffle. However, this match against an MMA legend in Barnett will certainly increase his value and cement his status as one of All Elite Wrestling's top wrestlers.

