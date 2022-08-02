AEW announces the in-ring debut of Brock Lesnar's lookalike

Former NXT star Parker Boudreaux will make his in-ring debut for AEW this week. The star has garnered attention as he strikes an uncanny resemblance to top WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

The man formerly known as Harland in NXT 2.0 made a surprise appearance on a recent edition of AEW Dark when he sided with Slim J and Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters. Fans of All Elite Wrestling will now get to see what he is made of as he will make his first in-ring appearance for the company on this week's episode of Dark, as he takes on Chaos Project's Serpentico.

"Official @AEW Debut tonight ... You don't want to miss this one.. Trust me." wrote @TheParkerB__ on Twitter.

Brock Lesnar's doppelganger is only 24 years old, but impressed a lot of people during his brief stint in WWE. His only loss in the company came via disqualification.

Since leaving the sports entertainment giant, he made a brief stop in Major League Wrestling. During his time in the promotion, he was a participant in the 40-man "Battle Riot" battle royale that also featured former WWE Superstars such as Savio Vega, Gangrel and Enzo Amore.

Could Parker Boudreaux follow in Brock Lesnar's footsteps and be the "Next Big Thing" in AEW?

When someone like Triple H says that you look like Brock Lesnar, you certainly have something going for you. That's exactly what was said about Parker Boudreaux when he was signed to WWE in 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Triple H says Parker Boudreaux looks like Brock Lesnar, but he's gotta be trained and has to be safe before they can even think about what they're doing with him. Triple H says Parker Boudreaux looks like Brock Lesnar, but he's gotta be trained and has to be safe before they can even think about what they're doing with him.

Many fans were shocked when Boudreaux was released from WWE in early 2022. His incredible physical attributes meant he had the potential to be a monster star in NXT. However, that has now fallen in All Elite Wrestling's favor, where the man formerly known as Harland will perfect his craft on one of the deepest rosters in the business.

