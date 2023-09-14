AEW announces Jade Cargill's in-ring return

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is scheduled to step back into the wrestling ring this week on AEW Rampage.

Cargill, who hasn't appeared on AEW TV since her TBS Championship loss to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May, is slated for a rematch against Statlander on Rampage.

Jade Cargill made her long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling on last week's Collision event, saving Kris Statlander from an attack by The Renegade Sisters. Following her aid, Cargill extended a hand to Kris, which the TBS Champion accepted. However, instead of a handshake, Cargill surprised Statlander by executing her signature move on her.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Jade Cargill will face Kris Statlander on Rampage, and the stakes are high as this match will be for the TBS Championship.

Expand Tweet

Cargill's journey in All Elite Wrestling has been nothing short of spectacular. She went undefeated for 60 matches during her reign with the TBS Championship, which lasted for an impressive 508 days.

While Cargill's loss to Statlander at Double or Nothing was a major upset, she will be looking to reclaim her title.

Are you excited to see Jade Cargill back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.