AEW announces massive 12-man match for Revolution hours before the show

AEW just announced a massive 12-man match for Revolution 2024.

AEW Revolution is just a couple of hours away. This PPV is one of the company's biggest shows of the year. Revolution 2024 is set to be headlined by Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland who will compete for the AEW World Championship.

Apart from this match, there were several other intriguing matches announced for the show. Will Ospreay will be competing in AEW for the first time since leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling and he will be going up against his stablemate Konosuke Takeshita.

The Women's division also has an exciting match on offer as Toni Storm defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. This match is highly personal thanks to their previous history together.

If this wasn't enough, the company just announced another match that will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show which will happen before the main card. This match will be a 12-man tag team match and will feature the Bang Bang Scissor Gang who will take on the team of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack, and Private Party.

This is the second match announced for Zero Hour after the tag team match between Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander and Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Expand Tweet

Sting will compete in his last match at AEW Revolution 2024

Last year, Sting made a surprising revelation that he would retire at Revolution 2024. This left many fans wondering who would face Stinger in his final match. A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that the Icon's final opponents would be the Young Bucks.

Sting and Darby Allin will now defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks in a highly personal match.

Sting and Darby Allin have a perfect win/loss record as a tag team. Hence, it will be interesting to see if this record remains intact after tomorrow.

What are your thoughts on this new match added to Zero Hour? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!