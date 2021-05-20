AEW announces multiple matches and segments for go home episode of AEW Dynamite next week

With Double or Nothing fast approaching, fans will be in for a treat next week. AEW will hold a special edition of Dynamite next Friday night. During tonight's episode, the company announced several big matches and important segments for the go-home Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro will have his first title defense against AEW's 20-year old star Dante Martin. Hangman Page will be in singles action against Joey Janela in a rematch almost three years in the making.

Cody Rhodes and The Factory's Anthony Ogogo will have a weigh-in next week ahead of their much-anticipated bout at AEW Double or Nothing.

Jade Cargill looks set to get a strong foothold on the women's division as she issues an open challenge next week on AEW Dynamite. The Inner Circle will have a celebratory segment ahead of their supposedly final match against The Pinnacle.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order will take on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Meanwhile, former TNT champion Darby Allin will be in action as he takes on Cezar Bononi.

Next week, AEW will also honor Hikaru Shida's one year anniversary as the Women's Champion. And last but not least, Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega's offer to defer his AEW world title shot at Double or Nothing.

AEW's Double or Nothing 2021 is shaping up to be quite the pay-per-view

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Sting and Darby Allin will face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at Double or Nothing.

Cody Rhodes will look to put an end to his rivalry with Anthony Ogogo, while Hangman Page tries to rid himself of Team Taz.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as the Young Bucks defend their titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Miro will be defending his TNT Championship against Lance Archer. On top of that, The Inner Circle finally accepted MJF's proposed stipulation for Double or Nothing.

It will be a Stadium Stampede match and if the Inner Circle loses they will have to break-up once and for all.

All that, and we've even got a potential triple threat match, should the King of Sloth Style accept, between Orange Cassidy, PAC and Kenny Omega that promises to tear the house down.

The match card for Double or Nothing currently looks like:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Dr. Britt Baker

TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs Lance Archer

AEW World Tag Team Championships

The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match

Anthony Ogogo vs Cody Rhodes

Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

Sting and Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

What match are you most excited for at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comment section below.