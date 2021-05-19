AEW announces new show,"AEW Rampage" and special events to air on TNT; Dynamite moves to TBS in 2022

AEW launched its weekly TV show, AEW Dynamite in 2019, and it proved to be a huge success on TNT. Now, the company is ready to take the next step in its attempt to grow. Just moments ago, it was announced that AEW will be making some major changes, namely a new show called "AEW Rampage."

AEW Rampage will premiere on TNT on Friday, August 13. The one-hour show will air at 10 p.m. EST.

This portion of the press release reads as follows:

"“AEW: Rampage” Premieres August 13th on TNT, Joining Wrestling’s #1 Show “AEW: Dynamite”. . . Until then, [AEW's] presence on TNT remains robust in 2021 with the addition of the new hour-long series “AEW: Rampage.” Debuting on August 13 at 10 p.m. ET, “AEW: Rampage” is a third hour of high-octane wrestling featuring the world renowned stars of AEW

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Shifting To TBS in 2022 As All Elite Wrestling Franchise Expands https://t.co/DVP8wv9MD7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2021

AEW has also announced four new specials will air on TNT ahead of Dynamite's move to TBS:

"In addition, TNT will debut four new professional wrestling specials annually, continuing to garner and grow AEW’s audience until the move to TBS in 2022 . . . TNT to Showcase Four New Annual Wrestling Specials LOS ANGELES (May 19, 2021) – The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise will grow its footprint with a move of “AEW: Dynamite” to TBS in January 2022."

AEW Dynamite is leaving TNT for TBS in 2022

It was also announced that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS at the start of 2020. In the press release, Tony Khan shared his thoughts on this shift. He expressed the personal and professional significance of Dynamite's new home on TBS, and he acknowledged wrestling's history on the channel.

Khan then stated that this new partnership with TBS doesn't necessarily mean that the company is bidding farewell to TNT. The four annual specials on the channel will continue this relationship while the company continues to grow.

Some big news here. #AEWDynamite is moving to TBS. New show debuting soon on TNT. https://t.co/lUw6Im8uYZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 19, 2021

In the press release, Sam Linsky, the SVP of original programming of TNT, TBS and TruTV, also commented on the situation. He expressed his enthusiasm about the ability to contribute to AEW's continuing growth. Linsky also complimented the company's natural fit with the "thrill ride" brand that TNT is known for.

These are definitely major developments for AEW as the company prepares to introduce a new show, four supercard specials and a big move to TBS.

What do you think about this announcement? Sound off in the comments below.