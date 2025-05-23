AEW announces new tag match for Double or Nothing

A new tag team match has been announced for the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Buy-In this Sunday. The announcement was made on the most recent episode of Collision after weeks of build.
The card for this year's Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View is shaping up to be amazing. With the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup finals and the traditional Anarchy in the Arena match, fans are in for a treat. Meanwhile, another match has been announced for the Buy-In pre-show for the pay-per-view this Sunday.
During the latest episode of Collision, it was announced that Harley Cameron will team up with Anna Jay to take on the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford at the Double or Nothing Buy-in this Sunday. The feud between the two teams has been going on for weeks, which also included Megan Bayne defeating both Harley and Anna in singles matches a few weeks back.
Moreover, Harley Cameron and Anna Jay have been looking for retribution on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford after weeks of animosity. The duo would finally get the opportunity to even the scores this Sunday at the Double or Nothing buy-in. It will be interesting to see which team walks out victorious.
Tony Khan also announced a blockbuster Trios match for AEW Double or Nothing
This past week on Collision, Adam Cole challenged The Don Callis Family to a battle at Double or Nothing 2025. Later, Tony Khan made the Trios match between Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family official for Double or Nothing this Sunday.
Khan made the following announcement through X (fka Twitter):
"This Sunday, May 25 AEW Double or Nothing ppv TNT Champion @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat vs The Big 3 @kylefletcherpro @Takesoup @Walking_Weapon Adam Cole’s challenge on #AEWCollision tonight was accepted: Paragon vs @TheDonCallis Family Big 3 at #AEWDoN THIS SUNDAY!"
Hereafter, it remains to be seen who walks out victorious between The Paragon and The Don Callis Family this Sunday.