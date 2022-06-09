AEW announces new title, winner to be crowned at Forbidden Door

Following the 20-man battle royale on Dynamite, AEW has unveiled a brand new title called the All-Atlantic Championship.

The belt is meant to represent and celebrate All Elite Wrestling fans all over the world in over 130 countries. The title holder will be an international wrestler outside of the United States.

Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS!

After the unveiling, it was announced that the inaugural winner would be determined at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. The contenders will be decided via a tournament and a bracket was set up today.

The first round had Australian star Buddy Murphy against PAC of the United Kingdom. Ethan Page of Canada and Bulgaria's Miro will face each other in another round.

Another match will see Mexican star Penta Oscuro and Netherlands' Malakai Black go up against each other. New Japan Pro-Wrestling bracket will have two of its stars fight as well.

As mentioned earlier, the first qualifying bracket started with Matthews and PAC battling each other, still at the height of the House of Black and Death Triangle feud. After a back-and-forth affair, the UK star hit the Black Arrow on The Australian to advance to the next round.

Fans will have to tune in to the other qualifying matches on either Dynamite or Rampage. It will be interesting to see who will be the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

