AEW announces second Battle of the Belts special

The second Battle of the Belts special has been announced by AEW. The second iteration of the TNT special will be taped at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX on Friday, April 15.

The taping is expected to take place before or after a live episode of Rampage airs on TNT. Dark or Elevation matches are also expected to be taped that day. Battle of the Belts II is expected to premiere on TNT on Saturday, April 16.

At the time of this writing, All Elite Wrestling has not made an official announcement on the air date.

It was announced earlier in the year that AEW would be airing quarterly specials on TNT. The first event took place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The promotional poster for the quarterly special features a number of top stars, including all current singles champions Sammy Guevara, Hangman Adam Page, Jade Cargill and Britt Baker. Other top stars included are Sting, Thunder Rosa, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Keith Lee and Adam Cole. The Jurassic Express were surprisingly omitted despite them being the current tag team champions.

What happened at the first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts?

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock AEW Battle of the Belts card:



-Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara [Interim TNT title]



-Dr. Britt Baker vs. Riho [Women's title]



The inaugural Battle of the Belts event featured three matches in a one-hour special on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT champion after Cody Rhodes had to back out of their title rematch because of illness. The two eventually squared off in a ladder match which saw the Spanish God become the undisputed TNT Champion.

Britt Baker defeated Riho to retain her Women's Championship. This was the Good Doctor's first ever win over the inaugural All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion. The final match of the night saw Ricky Starks take on former WWE tag team champion Matt Sydal for the FTW Championship. Ricky Starks came out on top to cap off the first Battle of the Belts special.

