AEW announce the signing of Top Flight

Truth be told, there were a lot of wrestling fans out there who didn't know who Darius and Dante Martin were when AEW Dynamite went on the air last Wednesday night. However, after their match with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, the world knew exactly who Top Flight were.

The real-life brother tag team from Minnesota got their shot with AEW a few weeks ago. They made their debut on Dark, going up against Dark Order members Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

They clearly turned a lot of heads backstage with their performance in the match, and found themselves fast tracked to face The Young Bucks on Dynamite a few weeks later.

Top Flight make the AEW tag team division even deeper

Darius and his brother Dante, 21 and 19 respectively, have their entire careers ahead of them. AEW have bought in the young, talented team early, which should pay dividends for the company in the years to come.

Top Flight are trained by former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson and have wrestled across some of the hottest independent companies on the planet, such as Black Label Pro and Game Changer Wrestling.

Top Flight's performance against the Young Bucks on Dynamite last week secured their AEW contracts. The two teams tore the house down and pulled in almost a million viewers, along with the highest 18 to 49 Demo number in over eight months.

It will be fun to follow their careers on a national stage, as the company once again reminds the world that All Elite Wrestling is the place to be when it comes to tag team wrestling.