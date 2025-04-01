AEW announces significant change during WWE WrestleMania 41 week

AEW has officially announced a huge modification to their dates during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Showcase of the Immortals will take place on April 19 and 20. The card features Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and many other superstars. Any other wrestling event that tries to compete with it will be crushed.

Ad

AEW usually airs Dynamite on Wednesdays and Collision on Saturdays. The Saturday night show is taped on Thursday. However, during WrestleMania weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced a major change to its programming. Tony Khan recently announced a special edition 'Spring BreakThru' for both Dynamite and Collision, as they will become the longest-running weekly primetime pro-wrestling program in Turner Sports history.

However, since the Collision edition that week would clash with WrestleMania Night One, the Jacksonville-based promotion announced that they would air the episode on Thursday night.

Ad

Trending

"It's SPRING BREAKTHRU! #AEW brings two HUGE back-to-back nights to BOSTON at the at Fenway with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, April 16 and #AEWCollision on Thursday, April 17! Get your tickets TODAY for this historic moment!" AEW announced.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see what surprises Tony Khan has planned for the special editions of the back-to-back shows.

John Cena takes a shot at Tony Khan ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Cenation Leader will take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This heated rivalry has been the highlight of RAW since John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber. During the recent edition of the Monday Night Show, Cena took a shot at The American Nightmare and his former boss.

Ad

During their promo battle, the former United States Champion said he built an empire for Vince McMahon while Cody Rhodes wasted Tony Khan's money during his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I make empires for billionaires. All you've ever done is steal money from their kids," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if WrestleMania 41 forces AEW to change any other plans in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback