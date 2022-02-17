AEW announces special event before Revolution 2022

AEW appears to be building up massive hype heading into the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place on March 6th.

The company has just announced its first-ever "AEW Music Live" concert for the Revolution weekend. The live music show will go down on March 5th from the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Tony Khan's promotion promises to provide an exhilarating experience to wrestling fans. The live concert will feature captivating songs from "Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Volume 1," an album revolving around Black History Month, which will be released on February 18th. The album will portray the life stories of black wrestlers via renowned singers.

Additionally, All Elite Wrestling's Music Producer Mikey Rukus will join rappers Monteasy, Wrestle, and Flow, who'll perform live theme songs from some of the wrestlers.

Below is a detailed press release regarding the event from All Elite Wrestling:

"AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE! with First-Ever Concert Ahead of Revolution Pay-Per-View in Orlando-- AEW’s newest venture will give fans a unique opportunity to enjoy their favorite themes with the energy of a live concert experience --Feb. 16, 2022 – Two days ahead of the launch of its new collaboration album, Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1, AEW announced the launch of a live concert experience, “AEW Music Live!” with its first-ever show in Orlando on Saturday, March 5. Taking place at The Venue at UCF ahead of the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view, AEW Music LIVE! adds yet another dimension to the footprint of AEW Themes, which continues to captivate listeners across the world with chart-topping music. Tickets for the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Doors for the event open on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. The announcement furthers the momentum of AEW Themes. “I AM,” the theme for AEW’s new signing Keith Lee, garnered more than 340,000 views on YouTube since launching last Wednesday night, and it was announced that Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will benefit the Bootsy Collins Foundation, with the legendary funk musician contributing to the initial track on the project."

"AEW Music LIVE! will be headlined by All Elite Wrestling’s in-house producer, Mikey Rukus, and features a live band and support from rappers Monteasy, who contributed to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara’s theme song “Take Flight,” and Wrestle and Flow, known for Shawn Spears’ and Serena Deeb’s All Elite Wrestling themes. Both rappers were integral contributors to Who We Are, and the performances during the concert will include both original AEW themes and songs from the upcoming album. An AEW concert series was inspired by Rukus’ critically acclaimed live performance of The Lucha Bros.’ theme, “Zero Miedo” at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view in September. Shortly after, Adam Cole’s “All About Tha (Boom!)” theme reached #1 on the iTunes Metal Chart. Now, the themes that illustrate the personas of AEW’s world class roster can be experienced like never before through this first-of-its-kind concert series."

The following day, Tony Khan's promotion will host its third edition of the Revolution pay-per-view airing live from the Additional Financial Arena in Orlando. It will be the first major pay-per-view of 2022.

AEW is steadily shaping up the match card for Revolution 2022

Tony Khan seems to be going all out in building up a significant match card for the Revolution pay-per-view. Although no match has been made official yet, the company will likely make a blockbuster announcement on Dynamite tonight.

CM Punk will choose the time, place, and rules for his rematch against MJF. It's almost a forgone conclusion that the two foes will collide again on March 6th. Meanwhile, Adam Cole has staked his claim to Hangman Page's world title, hinting at a feud between the two. It will be interesting to see what other matches have been lined up for next month's pay-per-view.

