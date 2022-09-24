AEW announces stipulation for Jon Moxley's non-title match next week; to potentially be in favor of top star

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator match on next week's episode of Dynamite. The two men have previously crossed paths in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Jon Moxley recently won the world title by defeating Bryan Danielson on the latest edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Purveyor of Violence lost his title to CM Punk at All Out. However, Punk was reportedly stripped of his title, which led to the Tournament of Champions, which Mox won.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan hyped up the upcoming match between the two. He also confirmed that MJF is eligible to fight for the AEW World Championship anytime he chooses. At the All Out pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth successfully won the Casino Ladder Match with assistance from Stokely Hathaway's new faction, The Firm.

In addition to his upcoming bout against Robinson, Moxley will also have to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page. The former world champion won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal on Rampage: Grand Slam.

"On 10/18 former @AEW World Champion @theAdamPage gets another shot at the title! This Wednesday World Champion @JonMoxley fights Juice Robinson in an Eliminator! Juice is 1 of only 2 men with a win vs Mox in 2022 @The_MJF can fight the champion for the title any time he chooses," wrote Tony Khan.

Jon Moxley's history with Juice Robinson in New Japan Pro Wrestling

The AEW World Champion and Juice Robinson have collided in singles two matches back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During Moxley's G1 Climax 2019 run, he crossed paths with Robinson and ended up losing to him. At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Moxley got his win back over the former Flamboyant to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this year, though, the two men crossed paths in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi. At NJPW Capital Collision, Robinson won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, dethroning The Ace in the process.

With a win over Moxley next week, the Bullet Club member will earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship. This could lead to the possibility of a match between Hangman Adam Page and Robinson.

Do you think Jon Moxley is in danger of losing the AEW World Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

