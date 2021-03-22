AEW announces a triple main event for this week's episode of Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation returns to YouTube tomorrow night, headlined by a triple main event that's sure to excite AEW fans.

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be on commentary for the show. Wight received a lot of praise from wrestling fans on social media following his performance on Elevation last week. He and Schiavone worked very well together, and they have proven to be an entertaining duo at the broadcast table for AEW.

The following matches have been announced for tomorrow night's show:

Orange Cassidy goes one on one with "The Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch will face Ryo Mizunami

"All Ego" Ethan Page steps into the ring with Alan "5" Angels of The Dark Order

This week's "Rising Star Profile" will focus on Red Velvet, who has had a pretty eventful 2021 in AEW so far. She shared the ring with Cody Rhodes, Shaq and Jade Cargill earlier this month.

How long will AEW Dark: Elevation be this week?

AEW Dark: Elevation

Last week's debut of AEW Dark: Elevation featured fifteen matches and spanned over two hours, which is probably an hour longer than most fans expected.

With only three matches being announced this week, it will be interesting to see whether the show returns to more of a one-hour format. That length was used for the Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament specials that aired in the weeks ahead of Elevation's debut.

Tomorrow night's runtime will probably shed some light on the typical length to expect from AEW Dark: Elevation going forward.

You can catch AEW Dark: Elevation every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube channel.