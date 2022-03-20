AEW announces working relationship with popular wrestling promotion

As announced via Twitter, AEW is entering a working relationship with Japanese promotion DDT Pro Wrestling. It was confirmed that the pair of companies will work together to bring top DDT talent to a US audience through All Elite Wrestling programming.

Vice President of Talent Relations and All Elite original Christopher Daniels spoke to fans in the announcement:

"I'd like to say congratulations to DDT for their 25th anniversary, and I'd like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT's wrestlers to the United States of America. I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fanbase."

Fans may recognize DDT as the promotion former World Champion Kenny Omega made a name for himself in prior to joining NJPW. It was in DDT that Omega began teaming with Kota Ibushi to form the Golden Lovers, winning the tag titles twice.

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega won tag gold with Riho when she was 13 years old in DDT

All Elite stars Kenny Omega and Riho have their own history stemming back to their days in DDT Pro Wrestling. While already mentioned that the Cleaner started to gain traction while wrestling for the promotion, it should also be remembered that Riho wrestled for DDT when she was still a child.

The inaugural AEW Women's Champion teamed with Omega and another child named Mr. #6 during a 2010 event, challenging for the promotion's trios titles. The trio shockingly won the titles after just 40 seconds.

Riho also stood with Mr. #6 against the Cleaner, who had paired with his Golden Lovers' teammate Kota Ibushi. As can be seen below, Kenny put the child-duo over throughout the course of the match. After three minutes, Riho and #6 defeated the future IWGP World Champions.

KENTAkicksheads @GuyGaijin Mr. #6 & Riho dominating Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Mr. #6 & Riho dominating Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi https://t.co/nM7ja0aLgr

