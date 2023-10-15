AEW announces WWE Hall of Famer's return for Dynamite next week

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to make his return on TV after the WrestleDream pay-per-view next week on AEW Dynamite, as per the latest announcement. The name in question is none other than Sting.

It's unbelievable that Sting can still go in the ring even in his 60s after accomplishing countless accolades in his wrestling career, which has spanned over several decades. The Icon is currently signed with AEW as a performer.

The former WCW champion makes occasional appearances on the All Elite promotion for some high-profile matches and for the purpose of mentoring young talent like Darby Allin. He recently appeared at the WrestleDream PPV to save Darby from Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

The legend has been announced for his TV return after the PPV. This Saturday on Collision, Tony Khan's promotion announced that Sting would be appearing next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite to address the fans in Houston, Texas, regarding an undisclosed topic.

Moreover, Sting's last big match was at the "All In" event inside the Wembley Stadium, when he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Swerve Strickland and former WWE star Christian Cage.

It remains to be seen what The WWE Hall of Famer has in mind when he addresses the fans next week.