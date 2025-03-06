AEW arena explodes with Samantha Irvin's reference on Dynamite

AEW star Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, received a huge reaction from the crowd when she was mentioned on tonight's episode of Dynamite. She is a former WWE ring announcer who departed from the company in October 2024.

Ad

After weeks of feuding, Swerve Strickland will have a rematch against Ricochet at the Revolution pay-per-view. The latter agreed to face the Realest star as he was given the chance to move one step closer to the AEW World Championship. On Sunday, the two will compete in a number one contender match for the world title.

Also, the former World Champion's manager, Prince Nana, asked Swerve to bring back his robe from Ricochet. Nana threatened to walk out from his position if the Realest star failed to protect his legacy. With so much at stake, they will settle scores at the Revolution match.

Ad

Trending

Tonight's Dynamite opened with both stars sitting across each other for the contract signing. After a heated exchange of words, both stars signed the contracts. Just before their confrontation ended, the Most Dangerous Man in AEW claimed that Ricochet would be remembered as Samantha Irvin's husband. The crowd erupted when Strickland mentioned the beloved former WWE ring announcer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After going personal, the One and Only pulled out scissors from his pocket to attack his rival. However, Swerve didn't fall for his tactics this time and hit Ricochet with his scissors, leaving him bleeding in the ring.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the Revolution pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback