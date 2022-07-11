"Fans have smartened up to this by now!" - Jim Cornette suggests that the AEW audience is tired of top tag-team

AEW has been praised for arguably having some of the best tag teams in the industry. However, Jim Cornette believes that the audience is tired of seeing the Young Bucks, in light of the crowd's recent reaction to them on Dynamite.

The Young Bucks are the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions and still have a sizable amount of creative control within the promotion. The duo defeated Jurassic Express in what was initially meant to be a Trios-Ladder match that The Hardys were originally meant to win.

While speaking on the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary personality suggested that The Young Bucks booked themselves to seem better.

"In their childish pretend wrestler way, [The Young Bucks] take this thing over and take credit for starting the company. And then they act like because they beat the other teams because they’re better, and not because they’re f***ing executives," - Cornette said. (02:12 onward)

Cornette continued, as he pointed out that fans seemed far more interested in seeing FTR take on Team Taz and Swerve in Our Glory than the Young Bucks.

"So they tried to set up a three-way tag for next week, and as soon as they even started to lean into a three-way with the other teams, the fans started chanting ‘FTR!’ They didn’t want to see [The Young Bucks] involved in this! Even their own fans have smartened up to this by now!" (02:45 onward)

FTR and The Young Bucks will likely clash sooner rather than later. The AEW World Tag-Team Champions will be defending their belts this Wednesday on Dynamite. The brothers are undoubtedly looking for a win before having to face the Top Guys.

While Cornette slammed the AEW Tag Team Champions, he had nothing but praise for Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

Current FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs (Team Taz) seem to have far more fan support than ever before.

Despite his negative perspective on some All Elite Wrestling stars and how they are presented, Jim has been high on the duo. During the same episode of the podcast, Cornette recounted a recent Dynamite segment featuring Team Taz.

"The guys that could be break-out stars, but they’re hidden amongst a sea of trampoline cowboys. And Hobbs was talking and he sounded like he meant what he was saying. And then Starks takes over, blows that out of the water, and just tears ‘em up on the microphone. And I’m like can we see this match, anytime? That would be great!" (0:42 onward)

The AEW tag team has been prominently featured recently, with the duo even receiving a World Tag-Team title shot previously against Jurassic Express. They are set to compete again for the titles this Wednesday on Dynamite.

