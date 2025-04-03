AEW backstage incident; security forced to separate talents 

Two top AEW stars have just gotten into a backstage scuffle to end tonight's episode of Dynamite. The security team had to rush in and separate them before anything worse could happen.

Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page are two of the most bitter rivals of the promotion. From 2023 to 2024, they were in a series of matches, and their hatred for each other grew after each one. This feud concluded at AEW All Out last year during their Unsanctioned Steel Cage match, as Hangman put Swerve away for good.

Moments ago, while backstage, Hangman confronted Swerve while the latter was looking for Mox. Being archrivals, the two got heated, and the security rushed in to separate them. As they were arguing, Page mentioned how he vowed never to let Swerve near the world title and that he was a man of his word.

They then began to bring up the things they had done to one another before Swerve Strickland suddenly admitted that he deserved everything done to him. This took Hangman by surprise, and he then walked out on him.

While their grudges may never heal, it seems both men have been trying to turn a new leaf recently. Should Swerve win the AEW World Championship and Hangman win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, they may cross paths again.

