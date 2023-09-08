AEW Backstage reaction to CM Punk's firing revealed - Reports

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk has been fired from Tony Khan's promotion, and fans must be wondering how people backstage were feeling about the whole situation.

CM Punk made his grand return to wrestling through his AEW debut back in 2021. While the initial months of his run were well received by the higher-ups and the entire locker room, things took a drastic turn with Punk's meltdown at the All Out media scrum last year and a brawl with The Elite following that.

Moreover, nothing was the same after that, as everyone got suspended, and even after his return, Punk got involved in a backstage altercation at All In, which led to his firing. Even prior to the termination, several reports regarding Punk being a problem backstage were circulating.

Meanwhile, The Second City Saint is no longer a problem, as he has departed from the promotion. Moreover, the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that most of the people backstage were allegedly pleased to know about Punk's firing. Here is what the report stated:

"After CM Punk’s firing, many talked about the backstage atmosphere in AEW as if a dark cloud had been lifted over their heads and how much fun it was on the weekend shows."

WWE Hall of Famer came to CM Punk's defense

Following the announcement of CM Punk getting fired, The Young Bucks, who allegedly had problems with him, appeared on Collision for the first time ever and did victory laps, potentially celebrating the departure.

While many feel Punk was a cancer to the locker room, the WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, who is currently signed with AEW as a backstage coach, said the following about his long-time friend while speaking on the Busted Open Radio:

“Now, you can freely go and there will be no more complaining. There should be no more complaining. The problem is gone. The so-called problem is. Everything should be sh*ts and giggles and unicorn pee and rainbow blankets. That's what it should be now. I'm curious to see how it's going to be. The problem is solved."

Considering the statement, Henry is seemingly upset about the whole situation and doesn't hold Punk responsible for everything. Henceforth, only time will tell when The Second City Saint will come out in public to present his side.

