"Only the beginning" - AEW has big plans for former WWE stars including Cody Rhodes - Reports

AEW reportedly has ambitious plans involving former WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Andrade El Idolo, and Malakai Black. That's according to WrestleVotes on Twitter, who have an excellent track record of getting insider wrestling scoops.

The story comes after an exciting closing segment on AEW Rampage. PAC had just defeated Andrade in a fantastic main event when the lights went out.

Malakai Black showed up and attacked PAC before Arn Anderson walked out. He made a gun gesture with his hands as Cody Rhodes ambushed Black inside the ring.

Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black exited the ring as Cody Rhodes stood tall to end the segment. After the match, Andrade tweeted out a strongly worded tweet towards WWE, which caused a stir in the industry.

Other than the fact that Andrade and Malakai Black are underutilized former WWE stars, they have nothing in common in AEW. If they form an alliance, it could lead to a storyline of AEW stars who felt mistreated in WWE.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes 3 is set for next week. #AEWDynamite Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes 3 is set for next week. #AEWDynamite

Cody Rhodes will take on Malakai Black for the third time this Saturday on AEW Dynamite. The American Nightmare lost the last two times at the Homecoming and Grand Slam editions of Dynamite.

Also Read

Malakai Black has tormented the Nightmare Family since his AEW debut. Arn Anderson, Fuego Del Sol, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes have faced the Dutchman's wrath.

Could the third time be the charm for Cody Rhodes, or will the owner of the House of Black triumph over the former TNT champion once again?

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Angana Roy