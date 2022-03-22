"I’m so glad that he came to AEW" - Tony Khan showers praise on WCW Legend

Tony Khan expressed his delight with WCW legend Sting signing with AEW on the Vigilante's birthday.

Sting debuted for All Elite Wrestling in December 2020 at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. The six-time World Heavyweight Champion made the save for Cody Rhodes and eventually became a mentor for Darby Allin.

It was the first time fans got to see Sting in a wrestling ring since he was forced to retire in 2015. That retirement was caused by a wayward Buckle Bomb from Seth Rollins at the WWE Night of Champions event in September 2015.

Fans were unsure if the Stinger would partake in any official matches, but the Icon answered emphatically by wrestling in a manner that completely belied his age. He's also taken some astonishing bumps like jumping off the balcony through two tables at the Revolution pay-per-view.

On Sting's birthday, Tony Khan sent a heartfelt message to him on Twitter while advertising the legend's upcoming match on Dynamite:

"Happy Birthday to The Icon @Sting! I’m so glad that he came to AEW, he’s an amazing person, he’s had a phenomenal career in wrestling, I’m grateful AEW’s part of it & can’t wait for his match teaming with Darby + Matt & Jeff Hardy this Wednesday in the Tornado Tag on #AEWDynamite" - Tony Khan tweeted.

Sting will be in eight-man tag team action on AEW Dynamite

Sting will team up with fellow babyfaces Darby Allin, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy to take on the Butcher, the Blade and Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in a huge eight-man tag match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Sting has never lost a match in All Elite Wrestling thus far. He's teamed up with Darby to take on formidable squads like Team Taz, FTR and the Pinnacle in several multi-man tag matches. The face-painted duo have come out on top every time, and it’s unlikely their streak will be broken on Wednesday.

