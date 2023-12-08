AEW botched ending to title match on Dynamite this week; fans blame referee Paul Turner

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans noticed a major botch in the finish of a match.

On the December 6 edition, Toni Storm defended the AEW Women's Championship against Skye Blue. The Champ retained the title by countering Blue's roll-up with her own.

Many fans pointed out that Skye Blue's shoulders weren't actually touching the mat during the pin. Many fans got furious as they believed referee Paul Turner didn't pay attention while counting.

"Skye Blue’s shoulders weren’t on the mat during the pin.. #AEWDynamite," wrote the user.

Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Fans react to Skye Blue's shoulders not touching the match during the pin

Tegan Nox praised AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

Recently, current WWE Superstar Tegan Nox praised Toni Storm for her 'Timeless' gimmick.

While speaking with Wilde On, Nox said that the All Elite Women's Champion is doing what she does best.

"We talk every now and then, I don't get to see her as much because we both have crazy schedules. We check on each other every so often. She's doing good. It's so good. It's very her as well. She's the best, that's the most Toni thing she could possibly say," Tegan Nox said.

Tegan continued :

"I messaged her straight after and was like, 'That is you. That's the Toni I've known for 12 years.' She's just being herself. 'Oh God, how far is this going to go. I know you and you're going to push the ball as far as you can.' I just love that she is throwing shoes at people. It's great. I love her so much," Nox added.

After the Timeless star retained her championship this week, former women's champion Riho made her long-awaited return to the promotion.

