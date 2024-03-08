AEW-bound Mercedes Mone gets tear-eyed while confirming she will someday return to WWE

Mercedes Mone has the audience and the media waiting eagerly for updates on if and when she will return to the ring. She's been baiting fans with her cryptic posts that hint at her AEW debut at the upcoming special Dynamite episode titled Dynamite: Big Business.

However, The Boss dropped another bombshell in a recent interview, revealing that she will someday return to WWE.

During her interview with The Kick Rocks Podcast, Mone got very emotional while talking about WWE:

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling." The CEO said.

Who will be Mercedes Mone's first feud in AEW?

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) will definitely set her sights on the AEW Women's Championship when and if she makes her debut in the Jacksonville-based company. So, it remains to be seen who Mone will face for her title shot. Toni Storm is the current champ, and she successfully defended her belt against Deonna Purrazzo at the Revolution PPV.

The women's division in the Jacksonville-based company is heating up. While Deonna Purrazzo is feuding with Storm, Queen Aminata has made her AEW debut as well. The Boss can also mix it up with expirecensed stars like Saraya, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, and Runy Soho. So, it remains to be seen who Mone will face if she debuts in the Jacksonville-based company.

